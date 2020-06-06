All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 8 2019 at 2:13 PM

110 V STREET NE

110 v Street Northeast
Location

110 v Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Available Immediately. This MOVE-IN READY, CLEAN-AS-A-WHISTLE Abode will take your breath away! Move into a full of NATURAL LIGHT 3-Level, 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Home in the Brookland/Bloomingdale area of NE Washington, DC. Both the EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR have been WELL MAINTAINED. Relax on the NEWLY PAINTED Front Porch overseeing PLUSH GREEN GRASS and a WARM, FOLIAGE VIEW. Enter a CHARMING Foyer where COLONIAL and CONTEMPOARAY merge together like a couple in the Perfect Love Story. This entire house is FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW Blinds and NEW Ceiling Fans in every Room, SPARKLING Hardwood floors throughout topped off with STUNNING Ceramic Tile in the Bathrooms and the Contemporary RENOVATED Basement. The Eat-in Kitchen and Bathrooms REMOLDED with ALL MODERN Fixtures and Appliances, Formal SEPARATE Living and Dining Room fox for royalty. The Enclosed, Kitchen Porch leads to a HUGE, Fenced Back-Yard with a Side Patio. YOU MUST SEE THIS HOUSE FOR YOURSELF. Lots of On-Street Parking. Walk to a bevy of eateries and shopping, Grocery Store, CVS, Home Depo, Catholic, Trinity or Howard University, Children' Hospital, VA Hospital and Washington Hospital Center, and Downtown DC. On Metro Bus LineRoutes, 3 Blocks to MeroRailTrain

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 V STREET NE have any available units?
110 V STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 V STREET NE have?
Some of 110 V STREET NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 V STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
110 V STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 V STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 110 V STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 110 V STREET NE offer parking?
No, 110 V STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 110 V STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 V STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 V STREET NE have a pool?
No, 110 V STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 110 V STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 110 V STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 110 V STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 V STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
