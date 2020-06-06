110 V STREET NE

Amenities

Available Immediately. This MOVE-IN READY, CLEAN-AS-A-WHISTLE Abode will take your breath away! Move into a full of NATURAL LIGHT 3-Level, 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Home in the Brookland/Bloomingdale area of NE Washington, DC. Both the EXTERIOR AND INTERIOR have been WELL MAINTAINED. Relax on the NEWLY PAINTED Front Porch overseeing PLUSH GREEN GRASS and a WARM, FOLIAGE VIEW. Enter a CHARMING Foyer where COLONIAL and CONTEMPOARAY merge together like a couple in the Perfect Love Story. This entire house is FRESHLY PAINTED, NEW Blinds and NEW Ceiling Fans in every Room, SPARKLING Hardwood floors throughout topped off with STUNNING Ceramic Tile in the Bathrooms and the Contemporary RENOVATED Basement. The Eat-in Kitchen and Bathrooms REMOLDED with ALL MODERN Fixtures and Appliances, Formal SEPARATE Living and Dining Room fox for royalty. The Enclosed, Kitchen Porch leads to a HUGE, Fenced Back-Yard with a Side Patio. YOU MUST SEE THIS HOUSE FOR YOURSELF. Lots of On-Street Parking. Walk to a bevy of eateries and shopping, Grocery Store, CVS, Home Depo, Catholic, Trinity or Howard University, Children' Hospital, VA Hospital and Washington Hospital Center, and Downtown DC. On Metro Bus LineRoutes, 3 Blocks to MeroRailTrain