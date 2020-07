Amenities

parking furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking

Beautiful end unit in Hill East one block from Stadium Armory metro. 4 Bedroom 3.5 bathroom for Rent with parking space in back. The home features a front yard and fenced in back yard. The open floor plan allows for maximization of space with a beautiful open kitchen and half bathroom. Fully redone in 2016. Three bedrooms upstairs with one Master bedroom and bathroom and two other large bedrooms with a hallway bathroom. The lower level has a full bath and bedroom. We are looking for a 3-6 month lease and can lease fully furnished or not.