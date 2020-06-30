1076 Paper Mill Court NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking pool garage internet access media room

Updated townhome in popular Paper Mill Court. Walk to Georgetown Waterfront and more! - Enjoy living in the popular Georgetown Paper Mill townhouse community in this beautiful 2 level, 2 bedroom/1 bath. Only half a block from the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street, this surprisingly quiet townhouse overlooks Grace Street and features an updated bathroom and kitchen, great wood floors on the first level, recessed lighting, and a cozy balcony perfect for relaxing with a book and glass of wine or growing a small vegetable garden. Lots of charm with exposed brick and woodburning fireplace. Second floor features 2 bedrooms with closet systems, an ample storage attic, washer/dryer, and a large tiled bathroom. Private garage parking space in building. A residents' community swimming pool opens during the summer. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Wired for alarm system, cable, and internet.



The Paper Mill is located one block from the Georgetown Waterfront, perfect for picnics on the lawn or kayaking and stand up paddle boarding on the Potomac, and steps from all the great amenities city life has to offer (restaurants, shops, movie theater), the C&O Canal, and biking and walking paths. Enjoy all the fun and beauty of Georgetown and come home to your own private oasis.



No Pets Allowed



