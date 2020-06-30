All apartments in Washington
1076 Paper Mill Court NW
1076 Paper Mill Court NW

1076 Paper Mill Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

1076 Paper Mill Ct NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Updated townhome in popular Paper Mill Court. Walk to Georgetown Waterfront and more! - Enjoy living in the popular Georgetown Paper Mill townhouse community in this beautiful 2 level, 2 bedroom/1 bath. Only half a block from the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and M Street, this surprisingly quiet townhouse overlooks Grace Street and features an updated bathroom and kitchen, great wood floors on the first level, recessed lighting, and a cozy balcony perfect for relaxing with a book and glass of wine or growing a small vegetable garden. Lots of charm with exposed brick and woodburning fireplace. Second floor features 2 bedrooms with closet systems, an ample storage attic, washer/dryer, and a large tiled bathroom. Private garage parking space in building. A residents' community swimming pool opens during the summer. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Wired for alarm system, cable, and internet.

The Paper Mill is located one block from the Georgetown Waterfront, perfect for picnics on the lawn or kayaking and stand up paddle boarding on the Potomac, and steps from all the great amenities city life has to offer (restaurants, shops, movie theater), the C&O Canal, and biking and walking paths. Enjoy all the fun and beauty of Georgetown and come home to your own private oasis.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1076 Paper Mill Court NW have any available units?
1076 Paper Mill Court NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1076 Paper Mill Court NW have?
Some of 1076 Paper Mill Court NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1076 Paper Mill Court NW currently offering any rent specials?
1076 Paper Mill Court NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1076 Paper Mill Court NW pet-friendly?
No, 1076 Paper Mill Court NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1076 Paper Mill Court NW offer parking?
Yes, 1076 Paper Mill Court NW offers parking.
Does 1076 Paper Mill Court NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1076 Paper Mill Court NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1076 Paper Mill Court NW have a pool?
Yes, 1076 Paper Mill Court NW has a pool.
Does 1076 Paper Mill Court NW have accessible units?
No, 1076 Paper Mill Court NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1076 Paper Mill Court NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1076 Paper Mill Court NW has units with dishwashers.

