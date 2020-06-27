Rent Calculator
1040 48TH PLACE NE
1040 48TH PLACE NE
1040 48th Place Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
1040 48th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful home has tons of space and upgrades! Must see this beautiful detached home in charming Deanwood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1040 48TH PLACE NE have any available units?
1040 48TH PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1040 48TH PLACE NE have?
Some of 1040 48TH PLACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1040 48TH PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1040 48TH PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 48TH PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1040 48TH PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1040 48TH PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 1040 48TH PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 1040 48TH PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 48TH PLACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 48TH PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 1040 48TH PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1040 48TH PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1040 48TH PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 48TH PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 48TH PLACE NE has units with dishwashers.
