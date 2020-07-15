Amenities

1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) Available 07/25/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom & Den Condo in DC! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo with additional den in DC! Step inside this unit's inviting living room with hardwood floors, neutral-colored interior, and great natural light. The eat-in kitchen and dining room combo features all stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, and granite countertops. Relax in a spacious bedroom with pastel-colored interiors, wall to wall carpeting, and plenty of closet space. The modern bedroom boasts of updated lighting, gorgeous tiled floors, and ample cabinetry. There is a spacious den which is perfect for an office!



Unit comes with covered parking!



Community offers a rooftop pool/grill area, gym, rentable conference room, 24/7 front desk & security!



Steps away from a number of local shops/resturants, Nationals Stadium, & The Navy Yard Metro!



Ask about our additional Move In Fee!



Sorry, no pets.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-companies-washington-dc/



