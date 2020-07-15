All apartments in Washington
1025 First St. SE (Unit 509)

1025 1st Street Southeast · (240) 319-8938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1025 1st Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) · Avail. Jul 25

$2,895

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) Available 07/25/20 Beautiful 1 Bedroom & Den Condo in DC! - Beautiful 1 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Condo with additional den in DC! Step inside this unit's inviting living room with hardwood floors, neutral-colored interior, and great natural light. The eat-in kitchen and dining room combo features all stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, and granite countertops. Relax in a spacious bedroom with pastel-colored interiors, wall to wall carpeting, and plenty of closet space. The modern bedroom boasts of updated lighting, gorgeous tiled floors, and ample cabinetry. There is a spacious den which is perfect for an office!

Unit comes with covered parking!

Community offers a rooftop pool/grill area, gym, rentable conference room, 24/7 front desk & security!

Steps away from a number of local shops/resturants, Nationals Stadium, & The Navy Yard Metro!

Ask about our additional Move In Fee!

Sorry, no pets.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-companies-washington-dc/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5872970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) have any available units?
1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) have?
Some of 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509)'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) currently offering any rent specials?
1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) pet-friendly?
No, 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) offer parking?
Yes, 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) offers parking.
Does 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) have a pool?
Yes, 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) has a pool.
Does 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) have accessible units?
No, 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 First St. SE (Unit 509) does not have units with dishwashers.
