All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1024 M Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1024 M Street NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1024 M Street NW

1024 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Mount Vernon Square
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1024 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 Bedroom
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Deposit: $0
Pets Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Apartment

RENTAL FEATURES

Stove / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Central heat
Central A/C
Double pane windows
Cable-ready
High-speed internet
Wired
Hardwood floor
Tile floor
Granite countertop

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Elevator
24 Hour Front desk
Shared pool
Fitness center
Covered parking
Amenities

24 Hour Front Desk
Pool
Rooftop Deck with Grilling Stations
Paid Garage Parking
Complimentary 24 Hour Coffee and Tea Bar
Fitness Center
Hardwood Floors
Granite Countertops
Bike Storage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 M Street NW have any available units?
1024 M Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 M Street NW have?
Some of 1024 M Street NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 M Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1024 M Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 M Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1024 M Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 1024 M Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1024 M Street NW offers parking.
Does 1024 M Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 M Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 M Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 1024 M Street NW has a pool.
Does 1024 M Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1024 M Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 M Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 M Street NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
The Lexington at Market Square
400 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20004
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University