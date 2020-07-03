1022 PARK ROAD NW

Amenities

Welcome to this stunning renovated grand Victorian home located in the heart of Columbia Heights! This home has been updated for 21st century living but it~s Victorian charm has been preserved. This fabulous 5 bedroom 3 and a half bath home is available now for move in, right in time for the Holiday Season.Enter the front vestibule and be greeted with enchanting 12 ft ceilings and a gracious living area...Amenities: Rear Parking, Cable ready, Deck, Hardwood Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Dinning Room