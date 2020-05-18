All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:31 AM

1022 6th Street Northeast

1022 6th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1022 6th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Furnished private room with queen bed in a 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home. 1 to 18 month agreements available! $125 monthly membership includes utilities and HBO/Netflix. June Homes simplifies the moving process by providing quality properties in desirable locations, offering flexible-term renting options to fit your needs, furnishing all properties with a unique feel to match your style, removing hidden fees and so you know exactly, what you're signing up for, and streamlining the process submit documents to move-in with us.

This home includes laundry in unit, a dishwasher, AC, heating, high speed internet, bed linens, and towels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 6th Street Northeast have any available units?
1022 6th Street Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 6th Street Northeast have?
Some of 1022 6th Street Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 6th Street Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1022 6th Street Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 6th Street Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 1022 6th Street Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1022 6th Street Northeast offer parking?
No, 1022 6th Street Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1022 6th Street Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 6th Street Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 6th Street Northeast have a pool?
No, 1022 6th Street Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1022 6th Street Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1022 6th Street Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 6th Street Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 6th Street Northeast has units with dishwashers.

