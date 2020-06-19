1013 E STREET SE

Amenities

VIRTUAL AND NO CONTACT TOURS AVAILABLE - Gorgeous 1 bedroom + DEN, 1 Bath unit available in Eastern Market. PRIVATE ENTRANCE! While listed as one bedroom, the den is large enough to serve as a bedroom and has a small closet. This unit is outfitted with sand in place wood-look tile floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryers in each unit, modern cabinets. Just moments away from the Eastern Market Metro, the Capitol, and located in the heart of Eastern Market. Whether you're looking to relax in a bar after work, visit museums or monuments on the weekends, or hit up a local farmer's market, your new home will be right in the heart of it all.