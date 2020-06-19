All apartments in Washington
1013 E STREET SE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:25 PM

1013 E STREET SE

1013 E Street Southeast · (301) 298-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1013 E Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 571 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
VIRTUAL AND NO CONTACT TOURS AVAILABLE - Gorgeous 1 bedroom + DEN, 1 Bath unit available in Eastern Market. PRIVATE ENTRANCE! While listed as one bedroom, the den is large enough to serve as a bedroom and has a small closet. This unit is outfitted with sand in place wood-look tile floors, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryers in each unit, modern cabinets. Just moments away from the Eastern Market Metro, the Capitol, and located in the heart of Eastern Market. Whether you're looking to relax in a bar after work, visit museums or monuments on the weekends, or hit up a local farmer's market, your new home will be right in the heart of it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 E STREET SE have any available units?
1013 E STREET SE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1013 E STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1013 E STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 E STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1013 E STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1013 E STREET SE offer parking?
No, 1013 E STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 1013 E STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1013 E STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 E STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1013 E STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1013 E STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1013 E STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 E STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 E STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1013 E STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1013 E STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
