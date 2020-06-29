All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 7 2020 at 1:58 PM

1011 M STREET NW

1011 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1011 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
dog grooming area
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features a spacious open-concept floor plan making it ideal for entertaining. It features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Hardwoods throughout and an In-Unit Full-Sized Washer & Dryer. 10Eleven Condominium features a shared rooftop with lounge and dining spaces, gas grills and an outdoor fireplace. The building also has a beautiful interior community room and library off the lobby with a second fireplace, a front desk concierge available 6 days a week, locked package room, a dog washing station and bike storage. Interiors were curated by renowned designer Darryl Carter. There are Five Metro stations within walking distance. Walk 2 blocks to Mt Vernon Sq/7th St-Convention Center Metro Station. Other Metro Stations in the vicinity: Metro Center, Farragut North, McPherson Square, Gallery Place - Chinatown. Nearby attractions include Logan Circle, 14th Street, Convention Center, Chinatown, White House, Whole Foods, Mt. Vernon Triangle, and the shops and restaurants of City Center DC are just three blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 M STREET NW have any available units?
1011 M STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 M STREET NW have?
Some of 1011 M STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 M STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1011 M STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 M STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 M STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1011 M STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1011 M STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1011 M STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 M STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 M STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1011 M STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1011 M STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1011 M STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 M STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 M STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
