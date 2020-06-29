1011 M STREET NW

Amenities

This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo features a spacious open-concept floor plan making it ideal for entertaining. It features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Hardwoods throughout and an In-Unit Full-Sized Washer & Dryer. 10Eleven Condominium features a shared rooftop with lounge and dining spaces, gas grills and an outdoor fireplace. The building also has a beautiful interior community room and library off the lobby with a second fireplace, a front desk concierge available 6 days a week, locked package room, a dog washing station and bike storage. Interiors were curated by renowned designer Darryl Carter. There are Five Metro stations within walking distance. Walk 2 blocks to Mt Vernon Sq/7th St-Convention Center Metro Station. Other Metro Stations in the vicinity: Metro Center, Farragut North, McPherson Square, Gallery Place - Chinatown. Nearby attractions include Logan Circle, 14th Street, Convention Center, Chinatown, White House, Whole Foods, Mt. Vernon Triangle, and the shops and restaurants of City Center DC are just three blocks away.