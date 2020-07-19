Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel media room

1011 M St NW Unit 201 Available 08/08/20 Downtown Luxury Condo! - Live in luxury in this stunning one bedroom! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, top of the line finishes, and tons of square footage, this space is unlike any other! Upon entry into the unit, you'll find the bedroom complete with two incredibly spacious closets. The unique touch of having a barn door off the bedroom adds to the charm of this one-of-a-kind unit. Your inner chef will feel right at home in this kitchen with gorgeous stainless steel appliances and generous marble counter space. The open living area with a large warehouse window lets in tons of natural light. An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out this amazing space. Don't miss the building's rooftop deck!



This is the perfect urban perch in a location that cannot be beaten. The condo is just steps from three Metro Stations: Gallery Pl/Chinatown, Mt. Vernon Sq, and Metro Center. Capital One Arena, museums, monuments, and more are nearby in the heart of DC and there is always something to do! This area is close to the White House, Capitol Hill, and the National Mall. You have the perks of 13th & 14th Streets at your fingertips without all the hustle and bustle! Take a stroll to nearby entertainment at the Studio Theatre or the Black Cat on 14th. Grab a bite at the popular Le Diplomate, Barcelona, and Pearl Dive Oyster Palace. Whole Foods Market is just a short distance away.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and the building is also wired for FiOS. Sorry, no pets.



No Pets Allowed



