Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1011 M St NW Unit 201

1011 M Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1011 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1011 M St NW Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Amenities

1011 M St NW Unit 201 Available 08/08/20 Downtown Luxury Condo! - Live in luxury in this stunning one bedroom! Featuring beautiful hardwood flooring, top of the line finishes, and tons of square footage, this space is unlike any other! Upon entry into the unit, you'll find the bedroom complete with two incredibly spacious closets. The unique touch of having a barn door off the bedroom adds to the charm of this one-of-a-kind unit. Your inner chef will feel right at home in this kitchen with gorgeous stainless steel appliances and generous marble counter space. The open living area with a large warehouse window lets in tons of natural light. An in-unit washer/dryer rounds out this amazing space. Don't miss the building's rooftop deck!

This is the perfect urban perch in a location that cannot be beaten. The condo is just steps from three Metro Stations: Gallery Pl/Chinatown, Mt. Vernon Sq, and Metro Center. Capital One Arena, museums, monuments, and more are nearby in the heart of DC and there is always something to do! This area is close to the White House, Capitol Hill, and the National Mall. You have the perks of 13th & 14th Streets at your fingertips without all the hustle and bustle! Take a stroll to nearby entertainment at the Studio Theatre or the Black Cat on 14th. Grab a bite at the popular Le Diplomate, Barcelona, and Pearl Dive Oyster Palace. Whole Foods Market is just a short distance away. 

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenant is responsible for gas, electricity, and the building is also wired for FiOS. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 M St NW Unit 201 have any available units?
1011 M St NW Unit 201 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 M St NW Unit 201 have?
Some of 1011 M St NW Unit 201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 M St NW Unit 201 currently offering any rent specials?
1011 M St NW Unit 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 M St NW Unit 201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 M St NW Unit 201 is pet friendly.
Does 1011 M St NW Unit 201 offer parking?
No, 1011 M St NW Unit 201 does not offer parking.
Does 1011 M St NW Unit 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 M St NW Unit 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 M St NW Unit 201 have a pool?
No, 1011 M St NW Unit 201 does not have a pool.
Does 1011 M St NW Unit 201 have accessible units?
No, 1011 M St NW Unit 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 M St NW Unit 201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 M St NW Unit 201 does not have units with dishwashers.
