1000 N Street Northwest

Amenities
Walk to everywhere! Gorgeous, sun-filled ground floor apartment in a historic two-unit rowhouse in Logan Circle / Shaw. Steps from Blagdon Alley, Naylor Ct, and tons of restaurants and shops. Spacious one bedroom one bath, recently-updated with new appliances, air conditioning system, and carbon-negative cork floor. Large windows facing three directions give you tons of natural light. Walk-in closet in the bedroom with a second large hall closet gives you plenty of storage, while the in-unit washer-dryer gives you convenience and the extra large water heater ensures you'll never run out.
Three blocks to the yellow/green line and 10 minute walk to red and orange/blue/silver lines. Grocery store just around the corner, Giant two blocks away, and Whole Foods just a short walk.