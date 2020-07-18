All apartments in Washington
1000 N Street Northwest
1000 N Street Northwest

1000 N Street Northwest · (202) 702-2808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Walk to everywhere! Gorgeous, sun-filled ground floor apartment in a historic two-unit rowhouse in Logan Circle / Shaw. Steps from Blagdon Alley, Naylor Ct, and tons of restaurants and shops. Spacious one bedroom one bath, recently-updated with new appliances, air conditioning system, and carbon-negative cork floor. Large windows facing three directions give you tons of natural light. Walk-in closet in the bedroom with a second large hall closet gives you plenty of storage, while the in-unit washer-dryer gives you convenience and the extra large water heater ensures you'll never run out.

Three blocks to the yellow/green line and 10 minute walk to red and orange/blue/silver lines. Grocery store just around the corner, Giant two blocks away, and Whole Foods just a short walk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 N Street Northwest have any available units?
1000 N Street Northwest has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 N Street Northwest have?
Some of 1000 N Street Northwest's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 N Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1000 N Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 N Street Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 1000 N Street Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1000 N Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1000 N Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1000 N Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 N Street Northwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 N Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1000 N Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1000 N Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1000 N Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 N Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 N Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.
