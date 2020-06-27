10 GIRARD STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

ALL utilities, Hi Speed WiFi and Cable with many premium channels included in this lovely and chic lower unit apartment. Located in the charming downtown neighborhood centered between Brookland and Bloomingdale. Live in this modern 2 bedroom in the heart of DC. Granite counters, central a/c, in-unit washer/dryer, custom tile & more. Easy access to public transportation, across from McMillan Reservoir, near Catholic and Howard Univ, Brookland/Bloomingdale & Children's/Washington Hospital Center/and the VA hospitals. Request a tour today!