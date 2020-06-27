All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 1 2019 at 11:56 AM

10 GIRARD STREET NE

10 Girard Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10 Girard Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Brookland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
air conditioning
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
ALL utilities, Hi Speed WiFi and Cable with many premium channels included in this lovely and chic lower unit apartment. Located in the charming downtown neighborhood centered between Brookland and Bloomingdale. Live in this modern 2 bedroom in the heart of DC. Granite counters, central a/c, in-unit washer/dryer, custom tile & more. Easy access to public transportation, across from McMillan Reservoir, near Catholic and Howard Univ, Brookland/Bloomingdale & Children's/Washington Hospital Center/and the VA hospitals. Request a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 GIRARD STREET NE have any available units?
10 GIRARD STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 GIRARD STREET NE have?
Some of 10 GIRARD STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 GIRARD STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
10 GIRARD STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 GIRARD STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 10 GIRARD STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 10 GIRARD STREET NE offer parking?
No, 10 GIRARD STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 10 GIRARD STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 GIRARD STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 GIRARD STREET NE have a pool?
No, 10 GIRARD STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 10 GIRARD STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 10 GIRARD STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10 GIRARD STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 GIRARD STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
