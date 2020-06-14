Apartment List
/
CT
/
woodmont
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:16 AM

115 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodmont, CT

Finding an apartment in Woodmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
48 Beach Avenue
48 Beach Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
2342 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH FRONT SUMMER RENTAL - Available 7/1/20 through 8/30/20. Located in the Woodmont section of Milford, this neighborhood offers a beautiful beach that is great for swimming, kayaking, fishing, lounging or walking along the shore.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmont
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,516
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,653
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,936
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,683
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,405
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1165 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
21 Orland Street
21 Orland Street, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ACADEMIC RENTAL - Fully furnished and available from 9/1/19-5/31/20. This bungalow located in desirable Bayview Beach has 2 + bedrooms and one full bath. Three season porch, living room/dining room. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
670 Boston Post Road
670 Boston Post Road, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1070 sqft
Gorgeous newly renovated 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom apt at unit 5 in Milford ready to be rented now! Granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floor on main floor. Two level unit with spiral staircase. Plenty of off street parking.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Jaffrey St
91 Jaffrey Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
For Showings Contact Levi G.
Results within 10 miles of Woodmont
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Prospect Hill
14 Units Available
Winchester Lofts
275 Winchester Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,480
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1083 sqft
Residents of this community have a fire pit, game room, clubhouse and 24-hour gym to enjoy. Apartments are recently renovated and feature stainless steel appliances. Bowen Field and shopping along Winchester Avenue are nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,505
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,842
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Woodmont, CT

Finding an apartment in Woodmont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Woodmont 2 BedroomsWoodmont 3 BedroomsWoodmont Accessible Apartments
Woodmont Apartments with BalconyWoodmont Apartments with GarageWoodmont Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Woodmont Apartments with ParkingWoodmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTIslandia, NY
Shirley, NYBristol, CTWesthampton, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYMastic Beach, NYHuntington, NYBridgeport, CTEast Islip, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven