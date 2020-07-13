Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

173 Apartments for rent in Woodmont, CT with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a private garage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,010
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,628
784 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,522
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,430
651 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,174
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,830
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,561
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
6 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,333
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
627 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
17 Units Available
Post Road North
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,594
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,660
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
9 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
56 Kilborn St
56 Kilborn Street, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE! PLEASE NOTE: HOME IS BEING RENOVATED FOR AN AUGUST 1 MOVE & ON Stunning two bedroom single family home West Haven! Walking distance to UNH campus! Features: °Central Air °Stainless Steel Appliances °Granite

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
223 York St 2nd
223 York St, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Apt for rent - Property Id: 313758 3 bedrooms off st parking gas,heat,and hot water included 2nd. 1450 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313758 Property Id 313758 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5908593)

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Noble St
310 Noble Street, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Large house very close to UNH 2 full bathrooms Central air Finished basement with washer-dryer Walking distance to the savin rock beach Great sized yard and plenty of storage throughout Fantastic location for roommates looking to save money Virtual

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
256 Peck Lane
256 Peck Lane, Orange, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
720 sqft
Second Floor Unit faces the inner garden. Enjoy the surroundings of a secure, bright and clean unique one bedroom apartment for Independent Living for Seniors (Over 62 years of age) in Orange, CT.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
880 East Broadway
880 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
533 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL - $1500 per week. Fully furnished. This almost new cottage features kitchen, living room, dining area, full bath and two bedrooms. Laundry closet. Home boasts front and rear decks with views of LI Sound and the marsh. Small yard.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
787 East Broadway
787 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
5 Bedrooms
$24,000
2557 sqft
$6000 per week. Enjoy the Milford waterfront at its best! This home is available 7/5/2020-7/25/2020 and 8/1/2020-8/29/2020 on a weekly basis. This furnished summer rental is your home away from home.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Devon - Walnut Beach
702 East Broadway
702 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
1550 sqft
Summer Rental Directly across from Silver Sands Beach. $1875 per week, this remodeled duplex, recently raised, features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fabulous views and is fully furnished. Available for rental July and Aug 2020.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
32 Shell Avenue
32 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3070 sqft
This home is available 9/8/2020-5/31/2020. This home is a vacation everyday! Perfect location in much sought-after Ft Trumbull Beach area with beach access just steps away.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Cherry Street
1 Cherry St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
Brand new 1 bedroom apartment in downtown Milford. Everything done to perfection. Unit H. 1st floor. Kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, granite countertops, and central air. Full size washer/dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
153 Bull Hill Lane
153 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
989 sqft
Conveniently located 3rd floor condo for rent. 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The master bedroom/bath has a large walk-in closet plus a regular closet.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Woodmont
85 Melba Street
85 Melba Street, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1040 sqft
Direct waterfront, SUMMER rental in Pond Point Beach neighboring Bay View Beach! You don't want to miss this one.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodmont, CT

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodmont apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

