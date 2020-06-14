Apartment List
/
CT
/
woodmont
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM

139 Apartments for rent in Woodmont, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
4 Belmont Street
4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2697 sqft
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a
Results within 5 miles of Woodmont
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,408
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,548
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,567
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,669
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,648
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,818
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 85

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
11 Units Available
278 Main Street
278 Main St, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1165 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom open layout floor plans. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, cathedral ceilings, over-sized windows. Near shopping and dining in West Haven. One block from West Haven Green. Near Yale University and Morse Beach.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
103-105 Daytona Street
103 Daytona St, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2156 sqft
With a backyard that's great for entertaining;This spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom half- duplex is located in a desired area in West Haven. This updated apartment features hardwood floor throughout. Close to the university of new haven.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
75 Richards street
75 Richards Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment - Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment! Newly renovated, Hardwood floors, beautiful backyard, lots of natural light. Close to I95 and VA. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5857809)

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
60 Plainfield Avenue
60 Plainfield Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
718 sqft
Excellent investment opportunity to purchase this 2 bedroom ranch style condo located at Orange Crest condominium complex! This unit features an updated kitchen with private deck, dining area, living room, bamboo floors throughout, large storage

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
504 Boston Post Road
504 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Spacious and Well designed 1 Bedroom Apartment Ready for July 1, 2020 occupancies. Tile entry, Laminate wood floors, Living Room Kitchen / Dining Combo, 1 full bath with washer & dryer in unit.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Morehouse Avenue
37 Morehouse Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
Vacation all year long at this lovely retreat! Just steps to the beach! This two bedroom home features an exceptional open floor plan with spacious living. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted.

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
91 Jaffrey St
91 Jaffrey Street, West Haven, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
For Showings Contact Levi G.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
78 Cherry Street
78 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1000 sqft
This is the one! Amazing location and available Immediately! Charming renovated 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms. full bath and hardwood throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
32 Harborside Drive
32 Harborside Dr, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
Fabulously remodeled first floor unit featuring kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, white cabinets and tile floor. Bedroom with refinished hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Woodmont
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
11 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
1199 Whitney Ave, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,035
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartment homes located right on Lake Whitney. Homes feature updated decor and open layouts. Located on the bus line and near I-91. Steps from cafes and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,239
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Woodmont, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Woodmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Woodmont 2 BedroomsWoodmont 3 BedroomsWoodmont Accessible Apartments
Woodmont Apartments with BalconyWoodmont Apartments with GarageWoodmont Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Woodmont Apartments with ParkingWoodmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTIslandia, NY
Shirley, NYBristol, CTWesthampton, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYMastic Beach, NYHuntington, NYBridgeport, CTEast Islip, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven