Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

60 Apartments for rent in Woodmont, CT with garage

Woodmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
4 Belmont Street
4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2697 sqft
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a
Results within 5 miles of Woodmont
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,405
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
53-55 Orlando Street
53 Orlando St, West Haven, CT
10 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully remodeled 11 bedroom single family house for rent!! - -Entire single family house for rent down the street from UNH -4 floors including finished basement -3 full remodeled kitchens including microwaves -3 full brand new

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
21 Orland Street
21 Orland Street, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ACADEMIC RENTAL - Fully furnished and available from 9/1/19-5/31/20. This bungalow located in desirable Bayview Beach has 2 + bedrooms and one full bath. Three season porch, living room/dining room. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
79 Honor Road
79 Honor Road, West Haven, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1238 sqft
Prime West Shore location, only a short walk to the beach, in the Colonial Blvd area. 4 bed. 1.5 bath, lovely yard, HW Fls, Lower level walkout & one car garage. Move in condition.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Morehouse Avenue
37 Morehouse Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
Vacation all year long at this lovely retreat! Just steps to the beach! This two bedroom home features an exceptional open floor plan with spacious living. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
953 East Broadway
953 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1260 sqft
The beach is calling, this 2nd floor unit in a 2 family house is minutes to the beach. Great beach community! 3 bedrooms, french doors opening up to a patio, some water views, and full access to the rwo car garage and driveway.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Shell Avenue
111 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2502 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. This spacious direct waterfront home on sandy Ft. Trumbull Beach features 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
880 East Broadway
880 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
533 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL -Fully furnished. This almost new cottage features kitchen, living room, dining area, full bath and two bedrooms. Laundry closet. Home boasts front and rear decks with views of LI Sound and the marsh. Small yard.

1 of 19

Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
32 Harborside Drive
32 Harborside Dr, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1248 sqft
Fabulously remodeled first floor unit featuring kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, white cabinets and tile floor. Bedroom with refinished hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Woodmont
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
26 Units Available
The Audubon New Haven
367 Orange Street, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,868
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,099
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,989
1458 sqft
The Audubon New Haven offers the perfect balance of style and luxury for those looking for exceptional, modern, downtown living. Do more than experience New Haven; become a part of it.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
Studio
$1,505
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Haven
86 Units Available
360 State Street
360 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,654
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,758
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,136
1077 sqft
Modern units between Wooster Square and The New Haven Green. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Furnished apartments available. Community garden, yoga studio, and media room on site. Key fob access.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
East Rock
35 Units Available
Corsair
1050 State St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,559
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,997
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
1064 sqft
Brand new handcrafted apartments in beautiful East Rock neighborhood. Enjoy restaurant-style gas ranges and kitchen fixtures and movable, custom-built islands. Community amenities include massive fitness studio, reading room and library, and incredible rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
$
2 Units Available
Canal Crossing
380 Mather St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,495
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in a suburban, accessible area, this community offers access to countless amenities, including gourmet kitchens, soft-close drawers, walk-in closets, vinyl plank hardwood floors, nine-foot ceilings, and keyless apartment entry.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 99

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Downtown New Haven
19 Units Available
The Liberty
152 Temple St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,239
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,637
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated historic landmark building in downtown New Haven, close to shopping, dining and Yale School of Medicine. Choose from 60 luxurious studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans with 14-foot ceilings. Community library and gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Dwight
21 Units Available
The Novella
1245 Chapel St, New Haven, CT
Studio
$1,570
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1095 sqft
Brand new apartments with large windows and chef-inspired kitchens. Property offers tenants access to a fitness center, theater and sun terrace. Minutes from Yale University and all the fun of downtown New Haven.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Woodmont, CT

Woodmont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

