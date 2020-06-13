Apartment List
/
CT
/
woodmont
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 AM

109 Apartments for rent in Woodmont, CT with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
48 Beach Avenue
48 Beach Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
2342 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
BEACH FRONT SUMMER RENTAL - Available 7/1/20 through 8/30/20. Located in the Woodmont section of Milford, this neighborhood offers a beautiful beach that is great for swimming, kayaking, fishing, lounging or walking along the shore.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
4 Belmont Street
4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2697 sqft
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
121 Hawley Avenue
121 Hawley Avenue, Woodmont, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
800 sqft
Great 1st floor apartment at the beach! Could be possible 2 bedroom, or 1 bedroom and an office. Washer and dryer in unit. Open area floor plan kitchen and living room. Newly remodeled.
Results within 1 mile of Woodmont

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
29 Merwin Avenue
29 Merwin Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
2257 sqft
Academic Rent offers Direct Waterfront! Enjoy panoramic water views from this fabulous 2/3 bedroom 3 bath tri-level contemporary that is situated on a gorgeous stretch of sandy beach.
Results within 5 miles of Woodmont
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
$
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,402
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,798
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,533
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,628
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Soundview at Savin Rock
1 Campbell Ave, West Haven, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1314 sqft
Luxury community with fitness center, outdoor pool and barbecue/lounge area. Units have oversized closets, in-unit washer/dryer and wall-to-wall carpeting. Great location close to I-95, Yale University and Metro-North public transit.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
The Foundry & Colonial Court
680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1086 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with full appliance packages, exposed brick walls, lots of natural light and large windows. Community has an atrium and on-site laundry facilities. Close to I-95 and downtown New Haven.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
60 Plainfield Avenue
60 Plainfield Avenue, West Haven, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
718 sqft
Excellent investment opportunity to purchase this 2 bedroom ranch style condo located at Orange Crest condominium complex! This unit features an updated kitchen with private deck, dining area, living room, bamboo floors throughout, large storage

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53-55 Orlando Street
53 Orlando St, West Haven, CT
10 Bedrooms
$6,500
Beautifully remodeled 11 bedroom single family house for rent!! - -Entire single family house for rent down the street from UNH -4 floors including finished basement -3 full remodeled kitchens including microwaves -3 full brand new

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
5 Flax Mill Lane
5 Flax Mill Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2962 sqft
This sprawling ranch home features tiled foyer, huge living room with river views, bright dining room with park like views. Kitchen with peninsula and dining area. Master suite has unique built-ins and private bath.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Melba Street
37 Melba Street, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
UNIQUE WATERFRONT HOME - Academic Rental Available 9.1.2020-5.31.2021. This charming house direct located on LI Sound features a first floor with open floor plan, kitchen with granite and ss appliances, living room with fireplace and sliders to deck.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
21 Orland Street
21 Orland Street, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ACADEMIC RENTAL - Fully furnished and available from 9/1/19-5/31/20. This bungalow located in desirable Bayview Beach has 2 + bedrooms and one full bath. Three season porch, living room/dining room. Kitchen with ss appliances and granite counters.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
865 East Broadway
865 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2568 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED - Direct Waterfront - Available from 9/10/20 - 5/31/21. This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath home is located on beautiful sandy beach. It features kitchen with all appliances including a wine cooler. A breakfast bar for casual dining.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
37 Morehouse Avenue
37 Morehouse Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
888 sqft
Vacation all year long at this lovely retreat! Just steps to the beach! This two bedroom home features an exceptional open floor plan with spacious living. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
953 East Broadway
953 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1260 sqft
The beach is calling, this 2nd floor unit in a 2 family house is minutes to the beach. Great beach community! 3 bedrooms, french doors opening up to a patio, some water views, and full access to the rwo car garage and driveway.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
146 High Street
146 High Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,375
650 sqft
Great unit with 1 large bed with walk-in closet. Large size bathroom. In a desirable area downtown Milford. Train Station is only steps away for commuters. Perfect location for those who love the downtown night life.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
1 Bayshore Drive
1 Bayshore Drive, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1044 sqft
This 2-bedroom Beach cottage, with 2 full baths, has a floor plan with water views from every bedroom that capture a view of the Marsh and Inlet with Ocean on the front and the surrounding seaside community on the rear.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
702 East Broadway
702 E Broadway, Milford city, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1550 sqft
Summer Rental Directly across from Silver Sands Beach, this remodeled duplex, recently raised, features 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has fabulous views and is fully furnished. Available for rental July and Aug 2020.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
111 Shell Avenue
111 Shell Avenue, Milford city, CT
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
2502 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER RENTAL - FULLY FURNISHED. This spacious direct waterfront home on sandy Ft. Trumbull Beach features 6 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Main level has an open floor plan with kitchen, living room with fireplace and dining area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
880 East Broadway
880 East Broadway, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
533 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL -Fully furnished. This almost new cottage features kitchen, living room, dining area, full bath and two bedrooms. Laundry closet. Home boasts front and rear decks with views of LI Sound and the marsh. Small yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Woodmont, CT

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Woodmont renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Woodmont 2 BedroomsWoodmont 3 BedroomsWoodmont Accessible Apartments
Woodmont Apartments with BalconyWoodmont Apartments with GarageWoodmont Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Woodmont Apartments with ParkingWoodmont Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Hartford, CT
West Haven, CTWethersfield, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTIslandia, NY
Shirley, NYBristol, CTWesthampton, NYSetauket-East Setauket, NYRemsenburg-Speonk, NYMastic Beach, NYHuntington, NYBridgeport, CTEast Islip, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven