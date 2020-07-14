Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park on-site laundry parking 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Woodbury Knoll offers you a mixture of the beauty and serenity of a country setting and the convenience and amenity of a full service residential community. Woodbury Knoll is a pet friendly community where you can take a stroll around the beautiful pond located in front of the community or across the street on the walking trails. Centrally located in the foothills of Litchfield County, the community is located minutes from the center of Woodbury with its excellent restaurants and quaint shops and antique stores. The community has excellent access to Rt. I-84 which provides easy access to Hartford, Danbury and Waterbury, as well as major commercial business centers and numerous cultural and entertainment attractions of the Litchfield area. Our spacious apartments feature wall to wall carpeting, kitchens with dishwashers, patio and deck spaces and ample closet space. All these wonderful features are further enhanced by Paredim Communities attentive and professional on site management tea