Woodbury Center, CT
Woodbury Knoll
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Woodbury Knoll

302 Tuttle Road · (858) 252-1327
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

302 Tuttle Road, Woodbury Center, CT 06798

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 6E · Avail. Sep 15

$1,005

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8G · Avail. Sep 5

$1,265

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodbury Knoll.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Woodbury Knoll offers you a mixture of the beauty and serenity of a country setting and the convenience and amenity of a full service residential community. Woodbury Knoll is a pet friendly community where you can take a stroll around the beautiful pond located in front of the community or across the street on the walking trails. Centrally located in the foothills of Litchfield County, the community is located minutes from the center of Woodbury with its excellent restaurants and quaint shops and antique stores. The community has excellent access to Rt. I-84 which provides easy access to Hartford, Danbury and Waterbury, as well as major commercial business centers and numerous cultural and entertainment attractions of the Litchfield area. Our spacious apartments feature wall to wall carpeting, kitchens with dishwashers, patio and deck spaces and ample closet space. All these wonderful features are further enhanced by Paredim Communities attentive and professional on site management tea

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit; surety bond
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $275 1st pet, $135 for 2nd pet
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $275 for 1st pet, $135 fpr 2nd pet
rent: $30
restrictions: No weight limit and breed restrictions
Cats
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off Street Parking. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodbury Knoll have any available units?
Woodbury Knoll has 2 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Woodbury Knoll have?
Some of Woodbury Knoll's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodbury Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
Woodbury Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodbury Knoll pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodbury Knoll is pet friendly.
Does Woodbury Knoll offer parking?
Yes, Woodbury Knoll offers parking.
Does Woodbury Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodbury Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodbury Knoll have a pool?
No, Woodbury Knoll does not have a pool.
Does Woodbury Knoll have accessible units?
No, Woodbury Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does Woodbury Knoll have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodbury Knoll has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodbury Knoll have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Woodbury Knoll has units with air conditioning.
