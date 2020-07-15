/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodbury Center, CT
Woodbury Knoll
302 Tuttle Road, Woodbury Center, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
825 sqft
Located in a wooded, natural area. Close to I-84. Near business centers and entertainment. On-site pond, walking trails and deck spaces. Apartments offer wall-to-wall carpeting, kitchens with updated appliances and outdoor space.
Results within 1 mile of Woodbury Center
153 Flanders Road
153 Flanders Road, Litchfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1030 sqft
Charming guest house!!! This adorable and private two bedroom cottage has wood floors, exposed beams and built-ins. Partially furnished - loveseat and coffee table; dining table with 4 chair; 2 twin beds; double bed and dresser; microwave in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury Center
620 Heritage Village
620 Heritage Village, Heritage Village, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1432 sqft
Beautifully remodeled Sherman unit in 55 and older community. Spacious, comfortable, convenient. Lot of amenities and activities. Quiet and peaceful life in New England. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
39 Far View Commons
39 Far View Commons, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1298 sqft
Agent/Broker is the owner! Gorgeous townhouse with beautifully updated kitchen and baths, hardwood floors throughout, bedroom level laundry, private deck, large level yard, and a finished basement. 4 People only according to bylaws.
409 Judd Road
409 Judd Road, New Haven County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
936 sqft
LOCATION with a very large flat and private back yard. Minutes from I84 and Pomperaug High school. Clean and well kept. Updated Kitchen and Bath, hardwood floors, outdoor patio and firepit.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbury Center
Parkview Apartments
270 Spring St, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
980 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have fully equipped kitchens with granite counters. Private balcony or patio and vertical window blinds. Playground, dog park, pool and laundry rooms. Intercom access. Extra storage available. Close to Route 8 and I-84.
West Side Manor
585 Park Road
585 Park Road, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
Beautiful condo near Golf Course
261 Sunnyside Avenue
261 Sunnyside Ave, Oakville, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
696 sqft
Lovely, older single family home in Oakville. The house sits behind the owner's own home on the lot, accessible by a walkway from the paved driveway at the street.
Bunker Hill
279 Oakville Ave
279 Oakville Avenue, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
NEW BIG 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT - Property Id: 123541 COME CHECK OUT THIS NEW BIG 2 BEDROOM AT 279 OAKVILLE AVENUE WATERBURY CONNECTICUT. TO SCHEDULE ANY VIEWING PLEASE CONTACT US.
112 Grove Street
112 Grove Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1228 sqft
Beautiful 1st Floor, 2 BR Apartment Loaded with Charm. Fireplace w/built in Bookcases in Living Room, Hardwood Floors, Dining Room w/built in Hutch and Kitchen w/Appliances. Large Master Bedroom, Private Porch, Yard, W/D Hook-ups in Basement.
Town Plot
74 Royal Oak Drive
74 Royal Oak Dr, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Second Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.
Town Plot
72 Royal Oak Drive
72 Royal Oak Drive, Waterbury, CT
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
First Floor apartment on one level in desirable TOWN PLOT! Laundry facility in the basement. Back-ground and credit check will be done for each person 18 years of age and older by listing office only, at $30 per person. Non-Smokers-No pets.
57 New Street
57 New Street, Naugatuck, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
If you're looking for a beautiful place to live and rent, look no further. In a desirable west side location of Naugatuck, you can't find a place as nice as this to call home.
