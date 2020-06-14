Rent Calculator
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
822 Main St
822 Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
822 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Single Family downtown - Property Id: 180605
Spacious single family
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180605
Property Id 180605
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5826486)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 822 Main St have any available units?
822 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Winsted, CT
.
What amenities does 822 Main St have?
Some of 822 Main St's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 822 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
822 Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 822 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Winsted
.
Does 822 Main St offer parking?
No, 822 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 822 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Main St have a pool?
No, 822 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 822 Main St have accessible units?
No, 822 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
