All apartments in Winsted
Find more places like 822 Main St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winsted, CT
/
822 Main St
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

822 Main St

822 Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Winsted
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

822 Main Street, Winsted, CT 06098

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Single Family downtown - Property Id: 180605

Spacious single family
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180605
Property Id 180605

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 Main St have any available units?
822 Main St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Winsted, CT.
What amenities does 822 Main St have?
Some of 822 Main St's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
822 Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 822 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Winsted.
Does 822 Main St offer parking?
No, 822 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 822 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Main St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Main St have a pool?
No, 822 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 822 Main St have accessible units?
No, 822 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Winsted Apartments with Balcony
Winsted Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
Springfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MAStratford, CT
Shelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MABranford Center, CTBristol, CTBridgeport, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
University of New Haven