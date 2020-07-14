Sign Up
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
Woodlawn
80 Bicknell Road
·
(205) 512-6671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
80 Bicknell Road, Windham County, CT 06278
Price and availability
VERIFIED 20 days AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodlawn.
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
smoke-free units
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
garage
parking
accepts section 8
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Lovely 2-bedroom unit in a quiet area near UCONN. Perfect for grad students, families, or couples looking for a quiet spot.
~Laundry on-site
~Cats ok
(RLNE5169303)
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 Months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee:
$30
Deposit:
One and a half month's rent
Pets Allowed:
cats
Dogs
deposit:
$300
limit:
2
rent:
$25
restrictions:
No Pitbulls; 60 pound limit
Cats
limit:
3
rent:
$25
Parking Details:
Parking Lot;Garage.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Woodlawn have any available units?
Woodlawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Windham County, CT
.
What amenities does Woodlawn have?
Some of Woodlawn's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Woodlawn currently offering any rent specials?
Woodlawn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodlawn pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodlawn is pet friendly.
Does Woodlawn offer parking?
Yes, Woodlawn offers parking.
Does Woodlawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodlawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodlawn have a pool?
No, Woodlawn does not have a pool.
Does Woodlawn have accessible units?
No, Woodlawn does not have accessible units.
Does Woodlawn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodlawn has units with dishwashers.
Does Woodlawn have units with air conditioning?
No, Woodlawn does not have units with air conditioning.
