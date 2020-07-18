114 Wrights Crossing Road - 9

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Welcome home!! Newly renovated 2BR 1BA in serene "nature park" Brooks Crossing complex in beautiful corner of Pomfret. Watch deer peacefully graze in the field out of your kitchen window while preparing your morning coffee or evening cocktails on granite countertops, with brand new stainless steel appliances. This unit was completely renovated top to bottom - everything is brand new! Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, new tub/shower, vanity, beautiful flooring, the list goes on and on! Truly a stunning unit, don't wait - these don't last! Onsite laundry, two dedicated off street parking spaces, A/C, internet included! Email msmith@tymacllc.com for more details or to request a showing.

Conveniently located only 7 minutes from I-395, Brooks Crossing is a beautiful, quiet, "nature park" like apartment complex nestled into the woods in a picturesque corner of Pomfret, CT. Enjoy peace and tranquility of country living, yet less than 4 miles from shopping and restaurants at Killingly Commons - including Target, Lowes, Stop n' Shop, Kohl's, etc... 30 min to UCONN, 30 min to Worcester, MA - 40 min to Providence, RI