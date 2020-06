Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Freshly painted and ready to move in. This 3 bedroom has 2 full bathrooms 1 on main floor and 2nd floor. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with dishwasher, refrigerator and oven range. There is a large living room and additional space off kitchen that leads to backyard. Main floor has AC. Yard is fenced for privacy. The lower level is where laundry and extra storage space is located and additional living space with heat and ac. Off street and on street parking. This property is within walking distance to shopping, banks and highway access.

Application, credit and background checks required.