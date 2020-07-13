All apartments in West Haven
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:55 AM

The Foundry & Colonial Court

680 3rd Avenue · (209) 689-2507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

680 3rd Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 842-14 · Avail. now

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 842-24 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1122 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Foundry & Colonial Court.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
WELCOME TO THE FOUNDRY. The Foundry Apartments is the perfect place for those seeking unique loft style living featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Each of our residences features spacious layouts with ample closet space and modern kitchens with full appliance packages. Some floor plans feature exposed brick walls, sweeping open spaces, loft areas and second bathrooms. You will notice the natural light that radiates through the apartments from the large windows and brightens your home.
This intriguing community offers numerous modern amenities like a quiet landscaped atrium area, individually controlled central heat and air conditioning, high speed internet and on-site laundry facilities. The Foundry is conveniently located just minutes from I-95 and offers an effortless commute to downtown New Haven and West Haven.
Many major employers, including Veterans, Saint Raphael and Yale New Haven Hospitals are just minutes away. We are also just minutes from the Long Island Sound b

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 1
rent: $30
restrictions: 25lb Max Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off street parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Foundry & Colonial Court have any available units?
The Foundry & Colonial Court has 2 units available starting at $1,190 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Foundry & Colonial Court have?
Some of The Foundry & Colonial Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Foundry & Colonial Court currently offering any rent specials?
The Foundry & Colonial Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Foundry & Colonial Court pet-friendly?
Yes, The Foundry & Colonial Court is pet friendly.
Does The Foundry & Colonial Court offer parking?
Yes, The Foundry & Colonial Court offers parking.
Does The Foundry & Colonial Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Foundry & Colonial Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Foundry & Colonial Court have a pool?
No, The Foundry & Colonial Court does not have a pool.
Does The Foundry & Colonial Court have accessible units?
No, The Foundry & Colonial Court does not have accessible units.
Does The Foundry & Colonial Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Foundry & Colonial Court has units with dishwashers.
Does The Foundry & Colonial Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Foundry & Colonial Court has units with air conditioning.

