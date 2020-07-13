The Foundry & Colonial Court.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished range refrigerator patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub oven walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal

WELCOME TO THE FOUNDRY. The Foundry Apartments is the perfect place for those seeking unique loft style living featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. Each of our residences features spacious layouts with ample closet space and modern kitchens with full appliance packages. Some floor plans feature exposed brick walls, sweeping open spaces, loft areas and second bathrooms. You will notice the natural light that radiates through the apartments from the large windows and brightens your home.

This intriguing community offers numerous modern amenities like a quiet landscaped atrium area, individually controlled central heat and air conditioning, high speed internet and on-site laundry facilities. The Foundry is conveniently located just minutes from I-95 and offers an effortless commute to downtown New Haven and West Haven.

Many major employers, including Veterans, Saint Raphael and Yale New Haven Hospitals are just minutes away. We are also just minutes from the Long Island Sound b