738 Savin Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 accessible parking

Gut renovated one year ago. Washer/dryer. Great neighborhood across from park with gazebo

Beautiful three bedroom, one bathroom, first floor apartment in charming four family home with plenty of natural light, high ceilings, wainscot, crown moulding and hardwood floors throughout. Recently completely renovated and remodeled, this unit boasts fresh paint and updates, all new appliances, completely handicap accessible, washer and dryer hookups in the basement, gas heat and water, (utilities NOT included in rent) brand new energy efficient appliances and central air. Off street parking in shared lot. A small pet may be considered. No smoking. Section 8 welcome.



Requirements for this Apartment: income 3 times the rent price, NO evictions, and NO criminal records allowed! $30 non-refundable credit and background check per adult.



For more information or to schedule a tour please call Paris Realty at (203) 903-4667



(RLNE4075990)