Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

738 Savin Ave

738 Savin Ave · (203) 903-4667
Location

738 Savin Ave, West Haven, CT 06516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1st FL · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
Gut renovated one year ago. Washer/dryer. Great neighborhood across from park with gazebo
Beautiful three bedroom, one bathroom, first floor apartment in charming four family home with plenty of natural light, high ceilings, wainscot, crown moulding and hardwood floors throughout. Recently completely renovated and remodeled, this unit boasts fresh paint and updates, all new appliances, completely handicap accessible, washer and dryer hookups in the basement, gas heat and water, (utilities NOT included in rent) brand new energy efficient appliances and central air. Off street parking in shared lot. A small pet may be considered. No smoking. Section 8 welcome.

Requirements for this Apartment: income 3 times the rent price, NO evictions, and NO criminal records allowed! $30 non-refundable credit and background check per adult.

For more information or to schedule a tour please call Paris Realty at (203) 903-4667

(RLNE4075990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Savin Ave have any available units?
738 Savin Ave has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 Savin Ave have?
Some of 738 Savin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Savin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
738 Savin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Savin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Savin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 738 Savin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 738 Savin Ave offers parking.
Does 738 Savin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Savin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Savin Ave have a pool?
No, 738 Savin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 738 Savin Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 738 Savin Ave has accessible units.
Does 738 Savin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Savin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Savin Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 738 Savin Ave has units with air conditioning.
