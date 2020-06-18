All apartments in West Haven
22 Fourth Avenue
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:59 AM

22 Fourth Avenue

22 4th Avenue · (203) 619-4377
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22 4th Avenue, West Haven, CT 06516

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Light and Bright Townhouse offers 2-3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Upon entering you step into a large living room, a designated dining room and fully applianced galley kitchen with large pantry. Stairs in Kitchen lead to finished lower level Rec Room and can serve as a 3rd Bedroom with a Full Bath, Great closet space plus the Mechanical/Laundry Room with even more storage. Stairs in Living room lead to 2nd floor where you will find two bedrooms and 2nd Full Bath. The front oversized bedroom will easily accommodate a king sized bed and offers spacious walk in closet. 2nd Bedroom can accommodate a queen sized bed and offers spacious closet. Designated Parking for 2 vehicles in rear lot and other available parking on street. Close to Conveniences and Amenities and minutes away from Beach! Owner Requires: One year lease, 2 Month Security Deposit, All Adult Occupants must complete application Subject to $25 non-refundable application fee, Previous Landlord History. Credit should show history of prompt payment with No Collections, Evictions and Derogatory References. Sorry, No Pets. Tenant Pays Electric, Gas Heat/Hot Water, Water, Cable, Alarm Monitoring, and Liability Insurance Required. SEE NOW by clicking on the Virtual Tour Button (Please NOTE unit in Tour is FRONT Unit similar to Unit available for May 2020) >>SEE NOW by clicking on the Virtual Tour Button and TAKE A WALK_THROUGH ONLINE - Hit Play Button > !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Fourth Avenue have any available units?
22 Fourth Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 Fourth Avenue have?
Some of 22 Fourth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Fourth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22 Fourth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Fourth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 22 Fourth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Haven.
Does 22 Fourth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 22 Fourth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 22 Fourth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Fourth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Fourth Avenue have a pool?
No, 22 Fourth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22 Fourth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22 Fourth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Fourth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Fourth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Fourth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Fourth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
