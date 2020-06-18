22 Fourth Avenue

Amenities

Light and Bright Townhouse offers 2-3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Upon entering you step into a large living room, a designated dining room and fully applianced galley kitchen with large pantry. Stairs in Kitchen lead to finished lower level Rec Room and can serve as a 3rd Bedroom with a Full Bath, Great closet space plus the Mechanical/Laundry Room with even more storage. Stairs in Living room lead to 2nd floor where you will find two bedrooms and 2nd Full Bath. The front oversized bedroom will easily accommodate a king sized bed and offers spacious walk in closet. 2nd Bedroom can accommodate a queen sized bed and offers spacious closet. Designated Parking for 2 vehicles in rear lot and other available parking on street. Close to Conveniences and Amenities and minutes away from Beach! Owner Requires: One year lease, 2 Month Security Deposit, All Adult Occupants must complete application Subject to $25 non-refundable application fee, Previous Landlord History. Credit should show history of prompt payment with No Collections, Evictions and Derogatory References. Sorry, No Pets. Tenant Pays Electric, Gas Heat/Hot Water, Water, Cable, Alarm Monitoring, and Liability Insurance Required. SEE NOW by clicking on the Virtual Tour Button (Please NOTE unit in Tour is FRONT Unit similar to Unit available for May 2020) >>SEE NOW by clicking on the Virtual Tour Button and TAKE A WALK_THROUGH ONLINE - Hit Play Button > !