Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage internet access key fob access elevator 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Vintage Apartments in West Hartford



Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard. Rolling greens and classic early 20th century architecture set the scene for our vintage apartments that brim with character and updated features in West Hartford, Connecticut. Set on a picturesque green lawn in beautiful West Hartford, Connecticut, our early 20th century buildings offer vintage apartments with amazing character and updated features. All of our one, two, and three bedroom apartments come equipped with convenient amenities aimed at improving and simplifying your active life. Enjoy the spacious floor plans and oversized windows, perfect for letting in sunlight or a cool breeze on a spring day.



As a resident, you will have access to our high-end community features, including the weights and cardio equipment in our modern fitness center as well as our convenient on-site laundry facility. Plus, our luxury community is walking distance to the shopping, dining, and entertainment at Blue Ba