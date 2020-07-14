All apartments in West Hartford
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Packard

Open Now until 5pm
3 Arnoldale Road · (860) 785-6478
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT 06119

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 755B1 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,490

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 755D2 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,760

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 745E1 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Unit 745W2 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 749E2 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Packard.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
elevator
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford

Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard. Rolling greens and classic early 20th century architecture set the scene for our vintage apartments that brim with character and updated features in West Hartford, Connecticut. Set on a picturesque green lawn in beautiful West Hartford, Connecticut, our early 20th century buildings offer vintage apartments with amazing character and updated features. All of our one, two, and three bedroom apartments come equipped with convenient amenities aimed at improving and simplifying your active life. Enjoy the spacious floor plans and oversized windows, perfect for letting in sunlight or a cool breeze on a spring day.

As a resident, you will have access to our high-end community features, including the weights and cardio equipment in our modern fitness center as well as our convenient on-site laundry facility. Plus, our luxury community is walking distance to the shopping, dining, and entertainment at Blue Ba

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: No additional admin fees
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
Dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: 50lbs weight limit
Cats
fee: $250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: None
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Packard have any available units?
Packard has 6 units available starting at $1,490 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Packard have?
Some of Packard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Packard currently offering any rent specials?
Packard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Packard pet-friendly?
Yes, Packard is pet friendly.
Does Packard offer parking?
Yes, Packard offers parking.
Does Packard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Packard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Packard have a pool?
No, Packard does not have a pool.
Does Packard have accessible units?
No, Packard does not have accessible units.
Does Packard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Packard has units with dishwashers.
Does Packard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Packard has units with air conditioning.
