Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel furnished bathtub oven range Property Amenities accessible elevator parking cats allowed dogs allowed gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance internet access



Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today.



We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot. From a convenient location, to worry-free community benefits and upgraded interiors, we offer a premier rental experience with a price that fits your budget. Known for its top-notch universities, distinguished local employers, and miles of green space. Enclave West Hartford and Parc West are located in the vibrant town of West Hartford, CT, a bustling community.



Each of our one and two bedroom apartments boasts airy, light-filled interiors built for year-round comfort. Select apartments feature gourmet kitchens with stainless-steel appliances and custom cabinetry, plus wood-style flooring.