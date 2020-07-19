810 Farmington Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Vintage Clarendon Apartments! This complex offer a unique blend of comfortable living and historic charm and character. All of our units are equipped with updated kitchens and bathrooms to go along with their gorgeous hardwood floors and terrific natural light. Walk out your door to convenient shopping, dining, and entertainment at Blue Back Square. Available immediately with good credit and 1.5 months security deposit required. Owner Pays Trash, Sewer, Heat, Hot and Cold Water Tenant pays Electric and Cable