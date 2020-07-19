All apartments in West Hartford
810 Farmington Avenue
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:03 PM

810 Farmington Avenue

Location

810 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford, CT 06119

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Beautiful Updated 1 Bedroom Apartment in the Vintage Clarendon Apartments! This complex offer a unique blend of comfortable living and historic charm and character. All of our units are equipped with updated kitchens and bathrooms to go along with their gorgeous hardwood floors and terrific natural light. Walk out your door to convenient shopping, dining, and entertainment at Blue Back Square. Available immediately with good credit and 1.5 months security deposit required. Owner Pays Trash, Sewer, Heat, Hot and Cold Water Tenant pays Electric and Cable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Farmington Avenue have any available units?
810 Farmington Avenue has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 810 Farmington Avenue have?
Some of 810 Farmington Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Farmington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
810 Farmington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Farmington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 810 Farmington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Hartford.
Does 810 Farmington Avenue offer parking?
No, 810 Farmington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 810 Farmington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Farmington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Farmington Avenue have a pool?
No, 810 Farmington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 810 Farmington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 810 Farmington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Farmington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 810 Farmington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Farmington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 Farmington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
