Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:45 AM
Find Out More
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1
116 Ardmore Rd
·
(860) 748-9186
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
116 Ardmore Rd, West Hartford, CT 06119
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$2,000
3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1625 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 have any available units?
116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 have?
Some of 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in West Hartford
.
Does 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 offer parking?
No, 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 have a pool?
No, 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 have accessible units?
No, 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 116-118 Ardmore Rd - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
