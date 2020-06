Amenities

FURNISHED! FURNISHED! FURNISHED!



Long and short term leases available.



Walk to Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center!

One room available now in a Fully/Newly Furnished 3 bedroom apt. SHARED apartment.



| Modern Interior Design | High End Designer Furniture | Luxury Hotel Style | Spacious Private Space|

Amenities include:

- Free high speed internet

- Fully furnished with everything you see in the pictures including a fully stocked kitchen

- CENTRAL AIR

- Flat screen TV's and Chrome-cast devices in each room.

- Professional designer kitchen with stainless appliances

- Private Spacious living area

- Granite counter-tops

- Designer Queen size pillow-top / memory foam mattress

- Brand new marble bathroom

- Off street parking

- washer dryer in basement



Located on a quiet residential street 5 to 10 min walk to the center and blue back square in West Hartford, this apartment is in a perfect location for professionals. Beautiful neighborhood. Water and Internet included in rent, electricity and gas are shared. Please email with any questions or to setup a time to see the place. Thank you.