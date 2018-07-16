Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Waterbury
Find more places like 12 Hilltop Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Waterbury, CT
/
12 Hilltop Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12 Hilltop Avenue
12 Hilltop Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Waterbury
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
12 Hilltop Avenue, Waterbury, CT 06708
Brooklyn
Amenities
parking
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well Maintained, spacious 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment. Large eat-in kitchen, Living room, full bath. Electricity, heat/hot water included. No pets, no smokers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue have any available units?
12 Hilltop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Waterbury, CT
.
How much is rent in Waterbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Waterbury Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12 Hilltop Avenue have?
Some of 12 Hilltop Avenue's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12 Hilltop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12 Hilltop Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Hilltop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12 Hilltop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Waterbury
.
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12 Hilltop Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Hilltop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue have a pool?
No, 12 Hilltop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12 Hilltop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Hilltop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeview Apartments
440 Meriden Rd
Waterbury, CT 06705
RiversEdge
35 Sharon Rd
Waterbury, CT 06705
Southford Park Apartments
22 Coral Dr
Waterbury, CT 06705
Similar Pages
Waterbury 1 Bedrooms
Waterbury 2 Bedrooms
Waterbury Apartments with Parking
Waterbury Dog Friendly Apartments
Waterbury Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Haven, CT
Stamford, CT
Hartford, CT
Middletown, CT
Milford city, CT
Norwalk, CT
Meriden, CT
Danbury, CT
Springfield, MA
Manchester, CT
West Hartford, CT
West Haven, CT
Wethersfield, CT
Chicopee, MA
Stratford, CT
Shelton, CT
Coram, NY
New Britain, CT
East Haven, CT
East Hartford, CT
North Haven, CT
Westfield, MA
Greenwich, CT
Trumbull, CT
Apartments Near Colleges
Albertus Magnus College
Capital Community College
University of Hartford
University of New Haven
Norwalk Community College