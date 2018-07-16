All apartments in Waterbury
12 Hilltop Avenue
12 Hilltop Avenue

12 Hilltop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12 Hilltop Avenue, Waterbury, CT 06708
Brooklyn

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well Maintained, spacious 2 bedroom 1st floor apartment. Large eat-in kitchen, Living room, full bath. Electricity, heat/hot water included. No pets, no smokers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Hilltop Avenue have any available units?
12 Hilltop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waterbury, CT.
How much is rent in Waterbury, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Waterbury Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 Hilltop Avenue have?
Some of 12 Hilltop Avenue's amenities include parking, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Hilltop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12 Hilltop Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Hilltop Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12 Hilltop Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waterbury.
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12 Hilltop Avenue does offer parking.
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Hilltop Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue have a pool?
No, 12 Hilltop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12 Hilltop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Hilltop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Hilltop Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
