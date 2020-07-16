All apartments in Waterbury
Waterbury, CT
1159 Highland Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

1159 Highland Avenue

1159 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1159 Highland Avenue, Waterbury, CT 06708
Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful large end unit with one car garage. nicely located in cul de sac setting. fully applianced unit including washer/dryer. hardwood floors throughout, tile in bathrooms, central air, must see wont last!no pets/no smoking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

