Spacious 2 bedroom condo with galley kitchen, combination living room/dining area. The extra wide hallway can transform into office space! This is on the top floor so it's very quiet. Economical to heat and cool. Plenty of closet space. There is a laundry room on the same floor. Close to the center of Wallingford, train station, restaurants, and parks. Good credit, no pets, no smoking.