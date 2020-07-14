Wood's Edge

Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
264 Mount Hope Road, Tolland County, CT 06250
Price and availability
Amenities
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
guest parking
e-payments
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
accepts section 8
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
2-Bedroom Apartment Near UCONN - Small, quiet neighborhood community near UCONN. Great for families, students, couples, or single adults. ~Cats ok ~Some units include heat and hot water. Rent for those units is $1000/month
(RLNE5169286)
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30 per applicant
Deposit: One and a half month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, fish, lizards
Cats
limit: 3
rent: $25
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
