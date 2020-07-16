125 South Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath tri level townhome with assigned parking next to private entrance. 1500 finished sqft. w/ 100 unfinished sqft. for storage. Fully appliance kitchen, designated dining room, sunken living room with covered back deck for entertaining. Large entertainment room in lower level with covered patio. Washer/dryer included in every unit. Generous closet space, large windows with custom blinds and air conditioning. HEAT and WATER INCLUDED. Clubhouse facility which includes a spacious 24/7 fitness room, a large entertaining and lounge area and an in-ground outdoor heated pool. NO AMMENITY FEES. On site 24 hour maintenance staff. The Santini Villa Apartments is located just a couple of minutes from I-84, 10 minutes from downtown Hartford, 20 minutes from Uconn and 25 minutes to Bradley International Airport. Additionally, we have fine dining, shopping and recreational activities nearby. NO PETS ALLOWED, NO SMOKING IN UNITS. Available unit in September. Call now to schedule a Virtual Tour.