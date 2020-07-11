/
apartments with washer dryer
7 Apartments for rent in Thompsonville, CT with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Locks
Montgomery Mill
25 Canal Bank, Windsor Locks, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
As we breathe life back into the historic Montgomery Mill Apartments, its next chapter will be written by those who come to call it home.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Longmeadow
37 Lincoln Rd
37 Lincoln Road, Longmeadow, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1675 sqft
*****Rent to own***** our charming Cape with 3 beds and 1.5 baths! Large living room with wood-burning stove, fully applianced kitchen, attached garage, and 3-season porch perfect for dining outside during the warm spring, summer, and fall months.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
38 Depot Street
38 Depot Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Come take a look at this spacious, move-in ready 3 bedroom 1 bathroom side-by-side rental unit that's only steps away from Broad Brook Pond, Stores & Restaurants! Enjoy your (2-3 car) private driveway and 2 private entry ways.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
205 Sandstone Drive
205 Sandstone Drive, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1950 sqft
205 Sandstone Drive Available 08/01/20 The Plum Ridge Condo - Welcome to 205 Sand Stone Drive at the very sought after Plum Ridge complex! There are lots of reasons this complex is in such demand and units don’t last for sale or rent.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
East Springfield
47 Notre Dame St Unit 2
47 Notre Dame Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
1600 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit on the second and third floor in a two-family house located between Jackson Square and Stony Brook orange line train station in Roxbury.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sixteen Acres
57 Brewster St
57 Brewster Street, Springfield, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1579 sqft
57 Brewster St Available 08/01/20 4 Bed House For Rent - Sixteen Acres - Available August 1st 2020! 4 Bedroom 2 bathroom Cape in Sixteen Acres. Right down the street from bustling Sixteen Acres Plaza.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Chicopee Center
318 Springfield St
318 Springfield Street, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
PRIME LOCATION: TWO people for this townhouse style second and third floor apartment located in the Historic District. This apartment has an eat-in kitchen, living room, dining room, den, one bath and laundry. Third floor has two spacious bedrooms.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
81 Rye Street
81 Rye Street, Broad Brook, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1579 sqft
Washer and dryer included! Make this your new space today! Updated ranch on private lot. 2 months security deposit required. Credit, background, bank history, pay stubs,and references required.
