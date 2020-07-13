All apartments in Stratford
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Stratford

1030 Barnum Ave · (424) 365-8544
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT 06614

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 005-5008 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 004-4004 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1010 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 005-5301 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,630

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1508 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Stratford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
coffee bar
community garden
courtyard
green community
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Avalon Stratford offers one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature thoughtfully designed contemporary living spaces with spacious kitchens, Energy Star appliances and hard surface flooring. Community amenities include a 24 hour fitness center, outdoor swimming pool and landscaped BBQ areas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-19 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: no admin fee
Additional: Trash: $20/month; Common Area Fee: $50/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds; Monkeys, Ferrets Snakes, Rabbits, Livestock, Reptiles
Parking Details: surface parking lot: 1 space/unit , $10/month additional spot (unreserved); reserved carport space: $50/month; detached garage: $110/month.
Storage Details: patio storage: included with lease; detached garage: $110/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Stratford have any available units?
Avalon Stratford has 3 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Avalon Stratford have?
Some of Avalon Stratford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Stratford currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Stratford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Stratford pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Stratford is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Stratford offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Stratford offers parking.
Does Avalon Stratford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Stratford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Stratford have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Stratford has a pool.
Does Avalon Stratford have accessible units?
No, Avalon Stratford does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Stratford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Stratford has units with dishwashers.
Does Avalon Stratford have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Avalon Stratford has units with air conditioning.
