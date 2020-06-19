335 Ferry Boulevard

Amenities
Lofts at 335 offers 71 individual units, consisting of 12 studio apartments, 45 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom options. Whether you are living alone or with others, this newly constructed modern complex boasts the design and amenities that distinguish an upscale and comfortable living environment.
Amenities include; Fitness Center, Business Center, Ground Level basement parking, electric automobile charging station, additional storage units, exterior and interior surveillance systems and on-site management!
There are 3 Type B2 Units available (855 SF) Price Range - $1,970-$2,025