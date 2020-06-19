All apartments in Stratford
Last updated April 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

335 Ferry Boulevard

335 Ferry Boulevard · (203) 610-9670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 Ferry Boulevard, Stratford, CT 06615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
business center
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
new construction
Lofts at 335 offers 71 individual units, consisting of 12 studio apartments, 45 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom options. Whether you are living alone or with others, this newly constructed modern complex boasts the design and amenities that distinguish an upscale and comfortable living environment.

Amenities include; Fitness Center, Business Center, Ground Level basement parking, electric automobile charging station, additional storage units, exterior and interior surveillance systems and on-site management!

There are 3 Type B2 Units available (855 SF) Price Range - $1,970-$2,025

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 Ferry Boulevard have any available units?
335 Ferry Boulevard has a unit available for $1,970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 335 Ferry Boulevard have?
Some of 335 Ferry Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 Ferry Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
335 Ferry Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Ferry Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 335 Ferry Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stratford.
Does 335 Ferry Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 335 Ferry Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 335 Ferry Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 Ferry Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Ferry Boulevard have a pool?
No, 335 Ferry Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 335 Ferry Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 335 Ferry Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Ferry Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 Ferry Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Ferry Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Ferry Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
