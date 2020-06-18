All apartments in Stratford
Find more places like 1039 Essex Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stratford, CT
/
1039 Essex Place
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:24 PM

1039 Essex Place

1039 Essex Pl · (203) 520-7390
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stratford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1039 Essex Pl, Stratford, CT 06615

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1485 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
new construction
Amazing New Construction! No expense spared. Unbelievably beautiful. You. Will. Fall. In. Love! Open layout, hardwood floors, premium kitchen (with designer cabinets, cortez countertops, stainless steel appliances, and motion activated faucet!). High-end bathroom (with Brazilian tile work, premium light fixtures, tankless water heater), custom designed basement loft (fully heated, lots of storage, laundry room, and additional living space). Spacious Bedrooms, Gas heat, central air, and outdoor patio! Premium downtown location. Walk to Stratford Train station, entertainment, schools, and shopping. Less than one minute to I-95! This professionally managed Townhome has all the bells and whistles. Includes reserved parking, guest parking, outdoor patio, nice back yard, and expansive picnic area! Don't let this one pass you by. Schedule your showing today! Broker/Owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Essex Place have any available units?
1039 Essex Place has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1039 Essex Place have?
Some of 1039 Essex Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Essex Place currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Essex Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Essex Place pet-friendly?
No, 1039 Essex Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stratford.
Does 1039 Essex Place offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Essex Place does offer parking.
Does 1039 Essex Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Essex Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Essex Place have a pool?
No, 1039 Essex Place does not have a pool.
Does 1039 Essex Place have accessible units?
No, 1039 Essex Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Essex Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 Essex Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Essex Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1039 Essex Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1039 Essex Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave
Stratford, CT 06615
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave
Stratford, CT 06614

Similar Pages

Stratford 1 BedroomsStratford 2 Bedrooms
Stratford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStratford Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Stratford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CTCoram, NY
New Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CT
Ronkonkoma, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYYaphank, NYBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NYBabylon, NYRidgefield, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeWesleyan University
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity