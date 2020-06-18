1039 Essex Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking new construction

Amazing New Construction! No expense spared. Unbelievably beautiful. You. Will. Fall. In. Love! Open layout, hardwood floors, premium kitchen (with designer cabinets, cortez countertops, stainless steel appliances, and motion activated faucet!). High-end bathroom (with Brazilian tile work, premium light fixtures, tankless water heater), custom designed basement loft (fully heated, lots of storage, laundry room, and additional living space). Spacious Bedrooms, Gas heat, central air, and outdoor patio! Premium downtown location. Walk to Stratford Train station, entertainment, schools, and shopping. Less than one minute to I-95! This professionally managed Townhome has all the bells and whistles. Includes reserved parking, guest parking, outdoor patio, nice back yard, and expansive picnic area! Don't let this one pass you by. Schedule your showing today! Broker/Owner.