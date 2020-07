Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning bathtub range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator fire pit gym game room playground pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access media room garage parking bike storage cc payments concierge dog grooming area e-payments online portal package receiving shuffle board

Leasing Center now open. Experience Stamford's best new place to call home, NV@ Harbor Point. NV offers new modern/industrial-inspired spaces featuring, reclaimed wood design plank flooring, 24-Hour Matrix Fitness gym, rooftop pool, grills, fire-pits as well as energy efficient appliances, walk-in closets and the spacious master bedroom that you deserve. NV@ Harbor Point offers an urban living experience that epitomizes the Live, Work, Play lifestyle. Just steps from your door to Commons Park, the waterfront, Metro North Train Station and Harbor Point's award winning new restaurants. Live the way you want.