Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

eaves Stamford

66 Glenbrook Rd · (317) 350-0447
Location

66 Glenbrook Rd, Stamford, CT 06902
Glenbrook

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 066-T426 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

Unit 093-212 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 066-3221 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 628 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 066-2425 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,335

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Unit 096-9614 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,580

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Unit 100-38 · Avail. Jul 14

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from eaves Stamford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
package receiving
racquetball court
Located in downtown Stamford, minutes from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and Metro North Railroad Station, eaves Stamford offers a variety of furnished and un-furnished
1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer, spacious closets, and more. The 24-hour fitness center and outdoor swimming pool are just a few of the additional amenities offered. With everything that eaves Stamford has to offer, you will have more time for the things most important to you. We call that, Time Well Spent.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12, 24 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $60 amenity fee; $50 certificate of occupancy fee
Additional: Sewer: $12/month; Trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions: Rottweiler, Doberman Pinschers, Pit Bulls, American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, American Bull Dogs, German Shepherds, Tosa Inus, Shar Peis, Wolf Hybrids, Dalmatians, Boxers, Alaskan Malamutes, Basset Hounds, Blood Hounds, Bull Mastiffs, Argentine Dogos, Akitas, Presa Canarios, Fila Brasileiros, Chow Chows, All mixes of these breeds); Monkeys, ferrets, rabbits, snakes, livestock, or reptiles
Parking Details: Carport; Garage: $75/month; Motorcycle parking: $15/month; Guest parking.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $20/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does eaves Stamford have any available units?
eaves Stamford has 14 units available starting at $1,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does eaves Stamford have?
Some of eaves Stamford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is eaves Stamford currently offering any rent specials?
eaves Stamford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is eaves Stamford pet-friendly?
Yes, eaves Stamford is pet friendly.
Does eaves Stamford offer parking?
Yes, eaves Stamford offers parking.
Does eaves Stamford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, eaves Stamford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does eaves Stamford have a pool?
Yes, eaves Stamford has a pool.
Does eaves Stamford have accessible units?
No, eaves Stamford does not have accessible units.
Does eaves Stamford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, eaves Stamford has units with dishwashers.

