Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport clubhouse coffee bar green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby media room package receiving racquetball court

Located in downtown Stamford, minutes from Route I-95, the Merritt Parkway and Metro North Railroad Station, eaves Stamford offers a variety of furnished and un-furnished

1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer, spacious closets, and more. The 24-hour fitness center and outdoor swimming pool are just a few of the additional amenities offered. With everything that eaves Stamford has to offer, you will have more time for the things most important to you. We call that, Time Well Spent.