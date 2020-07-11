Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly bbq/grill business center car charging concierge conference room courtyard game room pool table shuffle board

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community. A commuter's dream, Baypointe is conveniently located just off I-95 and offers immediate access to the Stamford train station. Baypointe provides resort-style amenities, including expansive resident lounge, fitness center and an outdoor oasis outfitted with a swimming pool, cabanas and on-site park. The apartment homes showcase sweeping water views, stainless steel appliances, Quartz counters, over-sized windows and loft-style floor plans.