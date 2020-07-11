All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like
Baypointe.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
Baypointe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:32 PM

Baypointe

Open Now until 6pm
112 Southfield Ave · (512) 842-4579
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

112 Southfield Ave, Stamford, CT 06902

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 419 · Avail. Sep 5

$3,130

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 525 · Avail. Sep 12

$3,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Unit 427 · Avail. Oct 17

$3,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Baypointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
cable included
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
concierge
conference room
courtyard
game room
pool table
shuffle board
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community. A commuter's dream, Baypointe is conveniently located just off I-95 and offers immediate access to the Stamford train station. Baypointe provides resort-style amenities, including expansive resident lounge, fitness center and an outdoor oasis outfitted with a swimming pool, cabanas and on-site park. The apartment homes showcase sweeping water views, stainless steel appliances, Quartz counters, over-sized windows and loft-style floor plans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Amenity Fee: $25/month, Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, ets may not exceed 80 lbs at full maturity or 100 lbs for total combined weight for 2 pets.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: $50-75, Assigned Covered Parking: $150.
Storage Details: Storage Units Available

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Baypointe have any available units?
Baypointe has 6 units available starting at $3,130 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does Baypointe have?
Some of Baypointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Baypointe currently offering any rent specials?
Baypointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Baypointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Baypointe is pet friendly.
Does Baypointe offer parking?
Yes, Baypointe offers parking.
Does Baypointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Baypointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Baypointe have a pool?
Yes, Baypointe has a pool.
Does Baypointe have accessible units?
Yes, Baypointe has accessible units.
Does Baypointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Baypointe has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Glenview House
25 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06901
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
eaves Stamford
66 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06902
75 Tresser
75 Tresser Blvd
Stamford, CT 06901
Summer House Apartments in Downtown Stamford
184 Summer St
Stamford, CT 06901
Parallel 41
1340 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06902
111 Harbor Point
111 Towne St
Stamford, CT 06902

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 BedroomsStamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Luxury PlacesStamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYOssining, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NYEast Garden City, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of RiverHarbor PointGlenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman CollegeHofstra University