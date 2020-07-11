Amenities
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Perfectly situated along the Long Island Sound, Baypointe is Stamford's newest boutique apartment community. A commuter's dream, Baypointe is conveniently located just off I-95 and offers immediate access to the Stamford train station. Baypointe provides resort-style amenities, including expansive resident lounge, fitness center and an outdoor oasis outfitted with a swimming pool, cabanas and on-site park. The apartment homes showcase sweeping water views, stainless steel appliances, Quartz counters, over-sized windows and loft-style floor plans.