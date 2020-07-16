All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like 33 Stone Wall Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stamford, CT
/
33 Stone Wall Drive
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

33 Stone Wall Drive

33 Stone Wall Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stamford
See all
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

33 Stone Wall Drive, Stamford, CT 06905
Newfield - Westover - Turn of River

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
newer single family on a beautifully landscaped half acre. gunite built in pool in serene private setting. very large party deck off breakfast nook. large bedrooms. hardwood floors throughout. high end appliances and fixtures. square footage does not include finished basement. laundry on bedroom level. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Stone Wall Drive have any available units?
33 Stone Wall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stamford, CT.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Stone Wall Drive have?
Some of 33 Stone Wall Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Stone Wall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
33 Stone Wall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Stone Wall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 33 Stone Wall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 33 Stone Wall Drive offer parking?
Yes, 33 Stone Wall Drive offers parking.
Does 33 Stone Wall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Stone Wall Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Stone Wall Drive have a pool?
Yes, 33 Stone Wall Drive has a pool.
Does 33 Stone Wall Drive have accessible units?
No, 33 Stone Wall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Stone Wall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Stone Wall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Residences on Bedford
1425 Bedford St
Stamford, CT 06905
TGM Anchor Point
150 Southfield Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
Glenview House
25 Glenbrook Rd
Stamford, CT 06901
Vela on the Park
1011 Washington Boulevard
Stamford, CT 06901
Avalon New Canaan
100 Avalon Dr E
Stamford, CT 06840
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
116 Danbury Rd
Stamford, CT 06897
Parcgrove Apartments
200 Broad St
Stamford, CT 06901
NV @ Harbor Point
100 Commons Park North
Stamford, CT 06902

Similar Pages

Stamford 1 BedroomsStamford 2 Bedrooms
Stamford Dog Friendly ApartmentsStamford Luxury Places
Stamford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bronx, NYQueens, NYYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NY
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTHuntington Station, NYHarrison, NY
Ossining, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYElmsford, NY

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown StamfordNewfield Westover Turn Of River
Harbor Point
Glenbrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeCUNY Lehman College
Iona College