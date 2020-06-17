All apartments in Stamford
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:56 PM

3 Harbor Point Road

3 Harbor Point Road · (203) 570-2358
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3 Harbor Point Road, Stamford, CT 06902
Harbor Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2054 · Avail. now

$4,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
24hr concierge
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
yoga
The Beacon offers beautifully appointed finishes and SS appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops. The unit features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom. Experience resort-style living with 24-hour concierge services, game room with billiards, gym with cutting-edge cardio and weight-training equipment, swimming pool, outdoor fire pits, observatory deck 22 stories up, around the clock workspace, shuttle to train, complimentary water taxi and more. Direct access to public parks, marinas, boardwalk and 200+ events planned year-round, including everything from yoga on the boardwalk and 5K races to movies in the park, farmers markets, seasonal pop-ups and more. 14 months lease term. SPECIAL: 1 MONTH FREE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Harbor Point Road have any available units?
3 Harbor Point Road has a unit available for $4,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Harbor Point Road have?
Some of 3 Harbor Point Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Harbor Point Road currently offering any rent specials?
3 Harbor Point Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Harbor Point Road pet-friendly?
No, 3 Harbor Point Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 3 Harbor Point Road offer parking?
Yes, 3 Harbor Point Road does offer parking.
Does 3 Harbor Point Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Harbor Point Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Harbor Point Road have a pool?
Yes, 3 Harbor Point Road has a pool.
Does 3 Harbor Point Road have accessible units?
Yes, 3 Harbor Point Road has accessible units.
Does 3 Harbor Point Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Harbor Point Road has units with dishwashers.
