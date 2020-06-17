3 Harbor Point Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible 24hr concierge fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill yoga

The Beacon offers beautifully appointed finishes and SS appliances, gas cooktop, quartz countertops. The unit features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom. Experience resort-style living with 24-hour concierge services, game room with billiards, gym with cutting-edge cardio and weight-training equipment, swimming pool, outdoor fire pits, observatory deck 22 stories up, around the clock workspace, shuttle to train, complimentary water taxi and more. Direct access to public parks, marinas, boardwalk and 200+ events planned year-round, including everything from yoga on the boardwalk and 5K races to movies in the park, farmers markets, seasonal pop-ups and more. 14 months lease term. SPECIAL: 1 MONTH FREE