Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:44 PM

2704 Long Ridge Road

2704 Long Ridge Road · (917) 601-7555
Location

2704 Long Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06903

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3251 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Your private summer estate awaits! Enjoy the month of August on this spectacular 2+ acre estate in North Stamford with a pool! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has character, history and authentic antique architectural details for you to enjoy. There is a large gourmet kitchen and space for the whole family to explore the property, enjoy the outdoors and dive into the 50' pool. The private setting is down a paved lane off of the main road and provides an oasis for you to relax. Weekly cleaning service, utilities and grounds maintenance included in the monthly rental rate. Pets considered, security deposit $6,000. Available for August only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Long Ridge Road have any available units?
2704 Long Ridge Road has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 2704 Long Ridge Road have?
Some of 2704 Long Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Long Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Long Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Long Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Long Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Long Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 2704 Long Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 2704 Long Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 Long Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Long Ridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 2704 Long Ridge Road has a pool.
Does 2704 Long Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 2704 Long Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Long Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2704 Long Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
