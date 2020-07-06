2704 Long Ridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Your private summer estate awaits! Enjoy the month of August on this spectacular 2+ acre estate in North Stamford with a pool! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home has character, history and authentic antique architectural details for you to enjoy. There is a large gourmet kitchen and space for the whole family to explore the property, enjoy the outdoors and dive into the 50' pool. The private setting is down a paved lane off of the main road and provides an oasis for you to relax. Weekly cleaning service, utilities and grounds maintenance included in the monthly rental rate. Pets considered, security deposit $6,000. Available for August only.