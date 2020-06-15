All apartments in Stamford
23 Nurney Street.
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 PM

23 Nurney Street

23 Nurney Street · (203) 515-3461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Nurney Street, Stamford, CT 06902

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2nd Fl · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2nd Floor, 2 family house

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 23 Nurney Street have any available units?
23 Nurney Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
Is 23 Nurney Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Nurney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Nurney Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 Nurney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stamford.
Does 23 Nurney Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 Nurney Street does offer parking.
Does 23 Nurney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Nurney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Nurney Street have a pool?
No, 23 Nurney Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Nurney Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Nurney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Nurney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Nurney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Nurney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Nurney Street does not have units with air conditioning.

