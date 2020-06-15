Sign Up
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 PM
23 Nurney Street
23 Nurney Street
·
(203) 515-3461
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
23 Nurney Street, Stamford, CT 06902
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2nd Fl · Avail. now
$1,850
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1660 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2nd Floor, 2 family house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 23 Nurney Street have any available units?
23 Nurney Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Stamford Rent Report
.
Is 23 Nurney Street currently offering any rent specials?
23 Nurney Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Nurney Street pet-friendly?
No, 23 Nurney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stamford
.
Does 23 Nurney Street offer parking?
Yes, 23 Nurney Street does offer parking.
Does 23 Nurney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Nurney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Nurney Street have a pool?
No, 23 Nurney Street does not have a pool.
Does 23 Nurney Street have accessible units?
No, 23 Nurney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Nurney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Nurney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Nurney Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Nurney Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Hofstra University