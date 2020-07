Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard fire pit 24hr gym game room pool pool table bbq/grill media room package receiving elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance business center conference room doorman guest parking internet access key fob access

We are now accepting socially distanced tours by appointment only. Virtual tours are also available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to 121Towne apartments. At the heart of Harbor Point, in the historic district of Yale and Towne, is a brand new apartment community with all the amenities you desire. Reserve your home today here at 121 Towne. Walk into your new home that boasts, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and an in home washing machine and dryer. Relax on our rooftop deck, with a fire pit or take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool. Work your muscles in our state of the art 24hr fitness center. Meet up with your neighbors in our theater room, or challenge them to a foosball game in our community room. Our location is second to none, located in the heart of Harbor Point, in the historic district of Yale and Towne we boast city living, without the city. Walk to local shops, restaurants and ...