Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:05 PM

1200 Bedford

1200 Bedford Street · (203) 601-7784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1200 Bedford Street, Stamford, CT 06901
Downtown Stamford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 909 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1200 Bedford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Residents at 1200 Bedford enjoy the convenience of living in an RMS Rentals property along with the comforts of living in a small community. The apartments at 1200 Bedford feature modern designs and spacious floor plans ranging from 900 to 1,225 square feet. The layouts, some of which feature dens, are open and flowing in 1 bed and 2 bed configurations. Tenants are welcome to utilize the amenities of our neighboring sister properties including rooftop lounges, fitness centers and screening rooms. The residence features ample covered parking, a friendly and responsive management staff, and a state-of-the-art online portal allowing residents to submit maintenance requests, pay rent, and stay up to date with all the latest RMS news. A prime location in Downtown Stamford, 1200 Bedford affords its residents unlimited opportunities for urban entertainment. Movies, shows, concerts, beaches, fine dining, shopping, and a lively nightlife scene are only steps away from the front door. And the proximity to I-95, the Merritt Parkway, and Metro North Transit services means residents have easy access to New York City, New Haven, and Hartford.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Weight limit 50 lbs.
Cats
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Bedford have any available units?
1200 Bedford has 4 units available starting at $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Bedford have?
Some of 1200 Bedford's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Bedford currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Bedford is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Bedford pet-friendly?
Yes, 1200 Bedford is pet friendly.
Does 1200 Bedford offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Bedford offers parking.
Does 1200 Bedford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1200 Bedford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Bedford have a pool?
No, 1200 Bedford does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Bedford have accessible units?
No, 1200 Bedford does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Bedford have units with dishwashers?
No, 1200 Bedford does not have units with dishwashers.
