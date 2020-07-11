Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Residents at 1200 Bedford enjoy the convenience of living in an RMS Rentals property along with the comforts of living in a small community. The apartments at 1200 Bedford feature modern designs and spacious floor plans ranging from 900 to 1,225 square feet. The layouts, some of which feature dens, are open and flowing in 1 bed and 2 bed configurations. Tenants are welcome to utilize the amenities of our neighboring sister properties including rooftop lounges, fitness centers and screening rooms. The residence features ample covered parking, a friendly and responsive management staff, and a state-of-the-art online portal allowing residents to submit maintenance requests, pay rent, and stay up to date with all the latest RMS news. A prime location in Downtown Stamford, 1200 Bedford affords its residents unlimited opportunities for urban entertainment. Movies, shows, concerts, beaches, fine dining, shopping, and a lively nightlife scene are only steps away from the front door. And the proximity to I-95, the Merritt Parkway, and Metro North Transit services means residents have easy access to New York City, New Haven, and Hartford.